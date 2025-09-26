The King Doniert, located on Barras Street, has been listed in The Good Beer Guide 2026, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, which was published earlier this month.
Members of CAMRA’s Liskeard branch selected the Wetherspoon venue following a series of visits to sample and assess the real ales on offer. As part of the judging process, they also took into account customer service, décor and the overall atmosphere inside the pub.
A CAMRA spokesman praised the venue’s achievement, saying: “The King Doniert deserves its place in The Good Beer Guide 2026. It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”
Pub manager Ian Lynskey said he was thrilled with the recognition. “I am delighted The King Doniert has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members,” he said. “We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.
“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”
The Good Beer Guide, now in its 52nd edition, is compiled by thousands of independent CAMRA members across the UK. Each year it showcases the nation’s best pubs serving cask-conditioned beer. For many venues, a listing is regarded as one of the highest endorsements of quality in the industry.
