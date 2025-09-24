LISKEARD came alive as bright pink banners and bunting welcomed residents and visitors to Liskeard Unlocked, part of the national Heritage Open Days programme.
Rachel Brooks, who chairs the Liskeard Unlocked group on behalf of the Town Council, said: “I’d like to thank all the organisations, businesses and building owners who worked so hard to put on Liskeard Unlocked.”
The event offered a rare opportunity to explore some of the town’s most historic buildings, many of which are usually closed to the public.
At Boost House (the former Barclays bank), visitors attended illustrated talks on the restoration of the building, toured the atmospheric vaults and took part in children’s workshops using old-fashioned cheques. An exhibition of work by Liskeard Market Makers showcased beautiful arts and crafts.
At the old Methodist church, now Epworth Studios, visitors viewed photos and artefacts uncovered during renovation work and learned about plans for the building’s creative future.
Trewithan House also drew crowds, with many keen to see how the current owners are bringing the property back to life.
Other popular stops included the museum, the library, Stuart House, the Catholic Church and the Pipewell, while families followed Rathik the Rat’s trail, exploring the town’s history through sight, sound, touch and even smell.
At the Cattle Market, adults and children joined Dandy & Beano cartoonist Nick Brennan to create a giant community drawing of Liskeard’s buildings. Meanwhile, the Emily Hobhouse Room at the Public Hall was packed for the Old Cornwall Society’s talk on architect Richard Coad.
Although bad weather forced the rescheduling of Brian Oldham’s walk on the buildings of architect John Sansom, the postponed event is now set for Sunday, October 5.
The programme also featured the museum’s 3D digital scan of Foresters Hall and virtual reality experiences, Stuart House’s architectural detective trail and the Taste the Past initiative.
