AFTER 37 years in the classroom, most retirees might put their feet up.
Not Roger Quaintance.
Instead, the former Liskeard School and Community College teacher marked his retirement with a punishing 1,800km cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
Joined by friend Andy Guest, Roger tackled the 18-day odyssey along the Sustrans Trails, averaging between 60 and 80 miles a day through searing climbs, relentless headwinds and, at times, energy-sapping weather.
“At times it was a war of attrition,” Roger admitted. “It really tested us both physically and mentally. It’s not until you do something like this, you realise how tough a challenge it can be. That said, having Andy alongside was all part of it – we pulled each other through.”
Although saddle sore come the end, the brushed aside fatigue and countless steep climbs to raise more than £6,000 for three causes close to their hearts – the Dementia Society, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Himalayan Trust.
“The support from people we’d never met was just amazing,” he said. “A few kind words from strangers made the difference when our legs were screaming.”
The ride also offered unforgettable moments. “We saw parts of the country we would never have seen otherwise,” Roger reflected.
The final push into John O’Groats was both emotional and overwhelming. “When I saw the signpost, it all came flooding in – every ache, every mile, but it was worth it,” he said.
