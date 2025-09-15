Liskeard
Liskeard & District Constitutional Club
During 2024, members of the Liskeard & District Constitutional Club supported the Children’s Hospice South West charity.
A programme of quizzes, bingo sessions, a charity auction, together with donations from members raised funds for this charity which cares for children with life limiting illnesses.
On Saturday, July 12, Beth from CHSW with supporters, visited the Constitutional Club when a cheque for £2,000 was presented on behalf of the club.
Beth spoke about the hospice, the aim of the charity and thanked all club members for their kind and continuous support over the years.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Churh
Mondays weekly- Morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, September 21 — 3pm, annual walk to the Holy Well for short service; 4pm, Teddy Tumble from church tower; 5pm, tea; 6.30pm, Patronal Festival Evensong.
Brian Norris reports that every five years the parochial church council (PCC), who are trustees of the local church buildings and affairs, are required to have an annual inspection of the church fabric by a qualified architect. The latest inspection of St Melor’s identified a number of areas that need attention. The most significant being stripping and re-slating the part of the church roof. There is also repair work required to lead and stone at high levels.
The PCC is applying for grants to fund repair work but most of these require match funding with locally raised funds. This will entail raising in the region of £33,000, in addition to the £23,000 given each year to meet the normal repairs and running costs of the church, primarily given by church members.
Help will be most welcome and donations can be given to the Linkinhorne PCC. Other ways to help is to support fundraising events run by the PCC, by organising an event or by helping with grant applications.
St Melor’s is a very valued church for weddings and other life events, and needs your support to ensure that it can be passed on to the next generation in good order.
St Paul’s, Upton Cross
Sunday, September 21 — the congregation is to join the combined harvest festival communion at Stoke Climsland followed by a shared lunch. Bishop Hugh presiding.
Next event — Wednesday, October 1; Harvest Supper at The Retreat Centre, Rilla Mill (previous Methodist Chapel). People are asked to arrive at 6.15pm for 6.30pm. Everyone welcome. Book with either Michelene Norris 01579 363515 ([email protected]) or Sarah Doney 01579 362602 ([email protected])
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
The weather would not dampen the spirits of Pensilva WI; plenty of events and activities on the agenda to attend over the coming weeks (even Christmas was mentioned!) and two big ones being hosted: Horticulture show, September 13; the Macmillan Coffee Morning – Saturday, October 4, at St John’s Church from 10.30am to noon, all welcome. Plenty of coffee, tea, refreshments and cake, a raffle and bring and buy stall.
Tonight was also a chance to celebrate 110 years of the WI by having a cream tea (any excuse!). We sang ‘Pack up your troubles’ which was written in 1915 (the same age as WI!) ably led by our entertainer Rachel Best. She walked us back to happiness, told tales of some of the venues she visits, got us up dancing and delighted members by singing their requests including Doris Day and Tina Turner. Ladies guessed the year of the songs Rachel sang – can you remember which year Sandie Shaw won Eurovision?
Birthday posies were handed out to Rachael Palmer, Irene Elliott and Mary Lake, all celebrating a September special day.
Competition winners were:
My favourite song: 1st Jenny Rendle; 2nd Mary Yates.
Flower of the Month: 1st Frances Tucker; 2nd Verna Dawe; 3rd Alison Grimes.
Pensilva WI are still Continuing to collect used stamps for CFWI. We are always happy to receive more.
Next meeting on Wednesday, October 8, 7.15pm, will be the harvest auction and bring and share supper. Friends and family welcome.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On September 19, Food for Thought will be held with Rev Robert Saunders commencing with bacon baps.
On September 21, the Harvest Festival service will begin at 11am followed by lunch for all. The produce from the table and the proceeds from the lunch will be donated to the food bank.
South Hill
St Sampson’s Church
The congregation of St Sampson’s Church, South Hill, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a £200,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to safeguard the future of the Grade I listed building and increase public engagement with its rich heritage.
This transformative funding will enable urgent restoration of the church’s roof and ceiling, which have suffered extensive deterioration. With 50 per cent of the roof and ceiling now set to be repaired, the church takes a major step towards being removed from the Heritage at Risk Register.
St Sampson’s Church is one of the oldest and most historically significant buildings in the region. Without this funding, its structural decline would have continued, threatening both its physical stability and the history and community stories it holds.
In addition to vital structural repairs, the grant will support the refurbishment and rehanging of the church’s ancient bells—an enduring symbol of community and tradition. A new digital trail and tower tour will also be developed, offering interactive and educational experiences for visitors and helping to share the story of St Sampsons with a wider audience.
This project reflects The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s investment principles by: Saving heritage, preserving a Grade I listed building and its historic bells; Protecting the environment: following sustainable restoration practices; Inclusion, access and participation: creating a digital trail and volunteer opportunities and hosting community events; Organisational sustainability: strengthening the church’s role as a community hub.
Church leaders, local residents, and heritage supporters are united in their gratitude for this support. This award not only preserves a cornerstone of local history but also increases engagement with the church’s remarkable legacy.
Reverend Andy Atkins, vicar of St Sampsons Church, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, we can now protect the future of St Sampsons Church and share its story with the wider community.”
Look out for upcoming events to view the stripped-back ceilings and follow the progress of the bells project. Visit our website for updates and opportunities to get involved.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The communion service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
St Ive
Church
Update on the Macmillan Coffee afternoon being held at the church.
Jointly run by the church, chapel and village hall. After being very well attended, the sum raised was £405.50.
Thank you to all who supported in any way.
The United Service will be on Sunday, September 21, starting at 11.15am. At St Ive Parish Church.
Advance notice: A concert will be given by The Sterts Singers, at St Ive Parish Church on Saturday, October 18, starting at 7.30pm.
Dobwalls
United Church
Thursday, September 18 — 2pm, Knit & Natter.
Saturday, September 20 — 2pm, cream tea.
Sunday, September 21 — 10am, cluster service.
Tamar Valley
Male Voice Choir
Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir are pleased to be hosting their special guests Launceston Male Voice Choir, for a joint concert at St Eustachius Church, Tavistock on Saturday, September 27, at 7.30pm.
Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir will be under the baton of their musical director Sarah Gard and Launceston Male Voice Choir under the baton of their musical director Jonathan Mann.
The programme, compered by John Chapple, will include traditional male voice choir pieces, songs from the shows, folk songs and songs from the "pop scene". Each choir will be performing a number of items on their own and then the joint choirs will perform some joint items together. The concert will conclude, as is traditional for Cornish Male Voice Choirs, with the hymn "Morte Christe" ("When I survey the wondrous cross"), in four part harmony. Always an inspiring way to finish the concert.
The concert is in support of Children's Hospice South West.
Callington
Young Farmers’ Club
Callington Young Farmers proudly passed on a donation of £1,500 to Derriford’s Primrose Foundation.
The money was raised from the annual dung sale, and a tractor run.
“The club donates money to charities every year,” said a spokesperson for the group. “The Primrose Foundation was chosen because its unit at Derriford Hospital has provided care and support to families of those involved with the club, during breast cancer treatments.”
A spokesperson for the Primrose Foundation said: “Thank you so much to Callington Young Farmers for all their wonderful fundraising and fantastic £1,500 donation which our trustee Theresa was very grateful to receive on behalf of the charity!”
