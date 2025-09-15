Tonight was also a chance to celebrate 110 years of the WI by having a cream tea (any excuse!). We sang ‘Pack up your troubles’ which was written in 1915 (the same age as WI!) ably led by our entertainer Rachel Best. She walked us back to happiness, told tales of some of the venues she visits, got us up dancing and delighted members by singing their requests including Doris Day and Tina Turner. Ladies guessed the year of the songs Rachel sang – can you remember which year Sandie Shaw won Eurovision?