CALLINGTON Cricket Club will be going hog wild later this month with a charity Pig Race Night to raise vital funds for Cornwall and Devon Air Ambulances.
Organisers say the evening will be a light-hearted way to support two lifesaving charities that provide critical care across the region.
Tickets are available on the door with all proceeds going directly to the air ambulance services. Locals are encouraged to turn out, place their bets, and help raise as much money as possible.
