PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Council plan to sell former play park
Cornwall Council have said that they wish to dispose of open space at Pendray Garden former play area, Dobwalls.
Probate – Geraldine Jennifer Greathurst (deceased)
Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the deceased, late of 18 Belmont Park, Pensilva, Liskeard, Cornwall, PL14 5QT, who died on August 21, 2025, must send written particulars to the address below by November 11, 2025, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to claims and interests notified. Alan Porter c/o The Will Centre, 37 Devonport Road, Plymouth, PL3 4DL. Using reference CFRN 619/Greathurst.
Application to keep goods vehicle
Biomarsh Environmental Ltd of Peartree Farm, Waltham Abbey, Essex, EN9 2EW is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle and no trailers at Saltash Self Storage, Forge Lane, Saltash, PL12 4LX.
Speed restriction extended
Notice is hereby given that Cornwall Council is under the above Order dated June 12, 2025 continuing to impose a temporary speed restriction of 30mph over an area of highway being Roche Road, route of new A391 From Stenalees Roundabout to Trezaise, Higher Trezaise, Trezaise Road, Fore Street, Victoria Road, Edgcumbe Road, Stenalees from Tregoss Roundabout to Singlerose Roundabout for approximately 5675 Metres.
The Council is satisfied that this further restriction if necessary owing to engineering difficulties and the Order is needed because of the likelihood of danger to the workforce during works to finish St Austell to A30 Link Road. The Order which commenced on the June 13, 2025 and is currently in force for up to eighteen months will now continue until September 30, 2025. The restriction will be in force 24 hours a day, weekends included.
