CHINA Fleet Country Club is marking four years of formal affiliation with Royal Navy vessel HMS Tamar, underlining its enduring role as a hub for service personnel and their families.
HMS Tamar has been deployed in the Indo-Pacific since September 2021 on a five-year mission. The River-class offshore patrol vessel carries out maritime security, humanitarian aid, as well as joint exercises with international partners. Recently, she drew global attention after racing to Samoa to help recover crew and equipment from the stricken New Zealand ship HMNZS Manawanui.
This Christmas will be her fifth away from home waters, but the connection with Cornwall remains strong. China Fleet Country Club acts as a “home port” for families, sharing newsletters, photos and updates from the ship. Displays, Christmas cards and social media posts help keep links alive while the crew operates thousands of miles away.
Dean Bennett, managing director of China Fleet Country Club, said: “HMS Tamar represents the Royal Navy’s future, and we are incredibly proud to be part of her journey. This milestone celebrates not only the crew’s dedication, but also the bond we share with their families here in Cornwall. Through regular updates, displays and events, we aim to ensure they always feel connected to home.”
The club has recently invested in refurbishments to its gym and Aqua Spa, maintaining its reputation as one of the region’s top leisure and fitness destinations. Bennett said the partnership keeps the club’s founding mission clear: “to serve those who serve.”
Dean added: “China Fleet Country Club was founded to serve those who serve and our partnership with HMS Tamar ensures that tradition continues today.”
