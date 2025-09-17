SALTASH residents are being encouraged to make the most of the next Repair Café, taking place on Saturday (September 20) at St Nicholas and St Faith’s Church Hall between 10am and 1pm.
The event gives people the chance to bring along broken household items or clothing needing minor repairs, with a team of skilled volunteers ready to help restore them.
The Repair Café works on a donation basis, with all contributions going towards running costs, as the repairers give their time and expertise completely free.
Organisers say the initiative not only saves money but also helps reduce waste by keeping items in use for longer rather than sending them to landfill.
Refreshments will be available throughout the morning, making it a welcoming and social community event.
