Brian Kennelly has been accepted as a full member of the institute of search and technical rescue in recognition of a significant spell as part of the East Cornwall Search and Rescue team.
East Cornwall Search and Rescue team is a local charity that provides an inland search and rescue service for lost, missing and injured people across East Cornwall and further afield when required. It is 100 per cent voluntary and relies on public support to keep the service operational.
Sharing the news that Mr Kennelly had become a full member of the Institute of Search and Technical Rescue, the team took the opportunity to praise him for the commitment he had shown to rescuing others.
A spokesperson for the East Cornwall Search and Rescue team said: “East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team is always striving to improve our capability, professionalism and resilience
“One of our members, Brian Kennelly , has been accepted as a full member of the Institute of Search and Technical Rescue.
“This reflects many years of dedicated service, with countless hours given in his volunteering for the team to serve the people of East Cornwall and beyond with hours of training, practice and building of experience. Thanks must also go to his family and friends for the missed events and commitments to enable him to reach this high achievement.
“The Institute of Search and Technical Rescue exists to promote critical reflection, learning and informal peer exchange to improve service delivery and raise standards within the fields of Search and Technical Rescue and it provides professional recognition for members.”
Donations towards the work of the East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team can be contributed at www.givey.com/eastcornwallsrt
