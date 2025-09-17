A SOUTH East Cornwall town is set for a burst of colour and creativity later this month as cheerful woolly decorations brighten the railings outside the town’s former Barclays Bank.
Now known as Boost House, the elegant granite building in the heart of Liskeard, will host a lively Yarn Swap on Saturday, September 27 from 10am to 1pm, to coincide with St Matthew’s Fair.
Inside, visitors will find tables brimming with yarn, fibre, knitting needles, patterns and all things crafty. The idea is simple, just bring along items to swap, or pick up something new-to-you in exchange for a donation. Proceeds will support two much-loved local causes – the Liskeard and Looe Foodbank and the Liskerrett Centre.
The fun doesn’t stop there. Free “make and take” sessions at 11am, 11.40am and 12.20pm will give crafters the chance to turn scraps of yarn into colourful mini jumper bunting, Dorset buttons and crochet windspinners.
Cornwall Scrapstore will also be on hand with fabric bargains, while Cornish Days will run a pop-up coffee shop offering savoury bites and plenty of cake. A raffle will round off the day, with a stunning autumn wreath up for grabs.
Rachel Brooks, from organisers 3 Bags Full, said: “The yarn swap was always a very popular part of our Wool Market. It enables people to thin down their yarn stash and find new treasures.
“It is raising money for good causes and is also good for the environment as the materials are re-used rather than being thrown away. We hope people will come and enjoy this fun and friendly event, including the make and take sessions and delicious food. We’d like to thank Boost for enabling us to use this lovely space.”
The event is free to enter and promises to be a bright and cheerful celebration for crafters and curious visitors alike.
