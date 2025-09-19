Devon and Cornwall Police’s Rural Affairs Team say there has been a worrying increase in livestock stolen from fields, with the latest incident involving the disappearance of seven rams from the Liskeard area between September 14-18.
The missing animals include Texel, Scotch Blackface and Herdwick breeds. Officers are warning livestock owners to be vigilant and to review fencing, locks and other security measures.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 50250242997 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
