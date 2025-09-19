BEER lovers in Liskeard are in for a treat next month as The King Doniert pub prepares to host a 12-day celebration of real ale – with an international twist.
From Wednesday, October 1, through to Sunday, October 12, the pub, situated on Barras Street, will be pouring a hand-picked range of ales, including five brewed overseas and several created especially for the festival.
It’s also the first time drinkers at the venue will be able to sample ales from both India and France.
Festivalgoers can look forward to Newtowner from Australia’s Young Henrys Brewery, Effingut from India, Blue Coast from France, Automatic Pale Ale from US-based Creature Comforts, and the American Alesmith IPA. They’ll be joined by a line-up of British favourites such as Orkney Brewery’s Wave Breaker, Titanic Brewery’s Velvet Curtain and Hogs Back Brewery’s Key Lime.
The selection includes four vegan-friendly options, and several beers made with imaginative ingredients such as cucumber, lime, vanilla, blackberries and spices. Most of the ales have been brewed exclusively for the event.
All pints will be priced at £1.99, with the option of three third-of-a-pint tasters for the same cost – perfect for anyone wanting to sample different brews. Festival magazines with tasting notes will also be available in the pub and via the Wetherspoon app.
Pub manager Ian Lynskey said the event is about both quality and variety. He said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring many not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and India, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.
With nearly two weeks of flavours on offer, organisers are encouraging locals to stop by, discover new favourites and celebrate the art of brewing in true international style.
