St Breward Church held its bi-annual Flower Festival from September 5 to September 7, and it was hailed as a great success by its organisers.
As well as connecting the community at the church which has for so long been at the centre of life on the moorland village, over £3,000 was raised, an amount hailed by its organisers as a ‘stupendous success’.
This year’s festival celebrated the inspiring theme of ‘Nature and Creation’, and delivered on its promise to transform the historic parish church into a vibrant tapestry of colour, fragrance, and creativity.
Visitors to the flower show experienced the wonders of both handmade crafts from patchwork quilts, woodturning, to knitted and fresh floral displays, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the beauty and diversity of the natural world and human imagination.
At the event, there was also the unveiling of the vast, and impressive handmade Flower Garland.
Measuring at a spectacular length of over 350 metres (383 yards / 1,148 feet), the garland comprised of over 2,900 knitted and crocheted flowers that adorned the roof of St Breward Church.
The event was not just a feast for the eyes with the amazing displays, ranging from fresh to handicraft flowers, beautiful quilts and embroideries, to knitted and metal items either; in the nearby village hall there was a feast for the stomach too with a delightful offering of food put on for visitors and locals.
After the weekend’s events were complete, the displays were taken down although it is unlikely to be the last time visitors will see such an impressive display at the church with the bi-annual event next scheduled to take place in 2027.
