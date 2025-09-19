A METHODIST chapel building in Cornwall has been bought by a parish council for community use.
Carlyon Parish Council has announced that it has purchased Tregrehan Chapel in Tregrehan Mills, near St Austell, and that it will be renamed Carlyon Parish Hall.
The council’s meetings have regularly been held in the building.
The council said it was delighted the purchase had been completed and that the building would be available for community use and private hire.
In another move, the parish has joined the growing number of communities around the county where Cornwall Council is switching off streetlights between midnight and 5am.
Streetlights in Carlyon Bay and Tregrehan Mills are now part of the scheme which aims to save carbon and money, and be better for nature.
