Cornwall's motorists will have 24 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm September 16 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 7pm August 18 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 8 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closed for resurfacing, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. HGV diversion via A30 and A388.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7.30pm September 22 to 4am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon to Trerulefoot - two-way signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lanivet to Bodmin lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 24 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Lanivet lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 9pm September 24 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm September 25 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A30, from 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple to Bodmin lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Plusha to Trewint lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 9.30am September 29 to 4pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill Roundabout exit slips - lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm September 29 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock to Chy-An-Mor Rbt, lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha to Two Bridges lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm September 29 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton to Scorrier - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 29 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Chiverton - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via B3277.
• A30, from 7pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm October 2 to 4am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford - two-way signals for drainage work.
• A30, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Preeze Cross to Cardinham - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chybucca to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers to Scorrier lane closure for Instalcom works.
• A30, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound to Mitchell and return westbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.