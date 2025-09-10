On February 2, 1877 the Cornish Times reported on an ‘Alarming Fire at Liskeard’, it was in Mr Clemen’s shop on a night when he was away from home. Mrs. Clemens and her younger children escaped the smoke and flames, but her eldest daughter, 20-year-old Emily Maude, was stranded in her bedroom overlooking Lower Lux Street. When Police Constable Edey arrived at the scene Emily had opened her window and she ‘called to him that she would jump for it and he, with great presence of mind and strength, encouraged her in the venture. She did so, and he caught her in his arms and landed her on her feet, the height was between 10 and 12 feet.’