I HAVE been reading about how young people are taking up crafts that have been traditionally associated with their grandparents. These include crochet, knitting, sewing, pottery and drawing.
Young people give many reasons as to why they are taking up the crafts. The most common are:
• How they value things differently because they have made them
• Being screen-free and affordable
• Relaxing and mindful
• Being social
• Being creative and practical.
This got me thinking about why I enjoy knitting and crochet and why I returned to doing them after many years. I had been taught to knit by my mother when I was a child – having watched her knit jumpers for my sister and myself every winter. I also taught myself to crochet a number of years ago as I enjoyed working with yarn.
I enjoyed continuing to knit and crochet for a long time before suddenly stopping for no apparent reason several years ago.
I recently returned to crochet after a conversation with a friend about what she was currently doing and it inspired me to get out a crochet project that had been languishing in the back of a cupboard for many years. On completing it, there was a sense of achievement.
I was inspired to go on and start another project that I would enjoy doing but would also further my crochet skills. Thus started a journey of doing several projects that meant I would be being mindful and practical as well as being relaxed; along with the satisfaction felt when those you have gifted an item to really appreciate what you’ve done.
Many crafts are also sociable as there are groups for people of similar interests to meet up and share what they are doing.
So, if you’re feeling inspired to take something up, why not give crafting a go?
Lesley Pallett
Zenara Therapeutics
