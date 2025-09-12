Watering has been challenging but we feel sure that our adoption of a “no dig” approach to gardening, particularly at our allotment, and our use of plenty of garden compost has reduced the pressure on regular watering. At home, we have two large water tanks holding the equivalent of 20 large water butts. They feed off our bungalow guttering. This is a very useful source of water but, over the dry summer, they quickly became dry too.