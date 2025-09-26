A CORNWALL Council data breach has seen the personal details of multiple children, including their home addresses, sent to complete strangers.
A number of concerned parents complained about the mistake, with some also sharing their worries and anger on social media. Cornwall Council has confirmed that a number of emails relating to school transport assistance were sent in error to the wrong recipients.
A father, who didn’t want to be named, said: “They have been sending children’s full names, full home addresses and the school they go to to the incorrect parents. We received the complete details of another child and the only thing the department has done was to email back and say ‘please delete the last email’.
“The council is completely disregarding the seriousness of sending children’s data to unauthorised parties. I emailed them asking for an explanation and to confirm if they have done the same with my child’s information and they haven’t replied. Parents are still left with no update, no apology or even personal confirmation this is being looked into. It’s a poor show.”
Other parents took to social media to air their concerns with comments including: “Did anyone else receive an email from Cornwall Council student travel with the information of a different child? On Tuesday I received an email with another child’s full name, full home address and school, followed later by another email simply saying ‘please delete the previous email it was sent in error’. No explanation to how they gave out the details or if they have done the same with my address.”
“I had one about two days ago and got the same reply asking me to delete it. Such a breach of confidentiality.”
“I had two separate ones with two different children, both times I emailed them back with their mistake and then had a response to delete them. It is so bad!”
“I did too and replied that’s not my kid, you’re sending out personal information. They replied, please ignore and delete last email.”
“I emailed them and they told me to delete as it was an error and looks like it’s happened to multiple people.”
“Please report this officially as it’s a breach of GDPR and safeguarding risk.”
Another parent shared the response from a council officer, adding: “Not even an apology, let alone confirmation it was being looked into.”
Some parents are advising others to complain to the Information Commissions Officer.
A local authority spokesperson said: “Cornwall Council can confirm a number of emails relating to school transport assistance were sent in error to the wrong recipients. We apologise to those affected.
“The breach has been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office and a full internal investigation is under way to establish how this occurred and ensure it cannot happen again. Incidents of this nature are rare, but we take the protection of personal data extremely seriously and remain committed to handling residents’ information with the utmost care and confidence.”
