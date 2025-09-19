Liskeard
Liskeard Flower Club
Members enjoyed an excellent demonstration on Thursday afternoon by Jenny Walters and Marion Trathen from Camborne.
Between them they produced six amazing arrangements with colours ranging from blues, oranges, white, reds, pinks etcetera. A truly colourful display. The arrangements were all raffled off at the end of the afternoon, much to the delight of the winners. This was followed by a refreshing cup of tea/coffee and biscuits.
Our next meeting is on Thursday afternoon, October 9, starting with our AGM followed at 2.30pm by some In-house entertainment.
New and old members are very welcome to attend. Further details from Brenda Bolton on 07714 684344. Club website Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com
Saltash
St Marys Botusfleming
The Saltash Anglican churches are holding a combined ‘Pet Service’ on October 4 at 2pm at St Mary's Botusfleming.
Bring your pet and join with the community in giving thanks for all the joy animals bring to our lives.
There will also be a memory tree to leave a message for any loss sustained and the memory to be shared.
Trematon Women’s Institute
After a break in August ladies from Trematon WI were glad to be back in the room. Pauline Newman (president) welcomed everyone back and brought a chocolate cake to celebrate the 110th birthday of the WI.
Pam Potterton Secretary went through the Board Headlines with many exciting things to attend over the next three months building up to the Christmas County Lunch at Hannafore Point Hotel in Looe in December.
A visit to St Neot on November 11 to learn how to use a defribrillator with a local paramendic. Tea and Tinsel afternoon in November at Pensilva and attending the WI Annual Council Meeting in October at Hall for Cornwall.
The ladies made wool birds, snowflakes and crystal art decorations to put on their Christmas Tree at the festival in St Nicholas Church, Saltash in November.
The Harvest Supper was discussed with a bring and share evening and any trips or visits they might like to go on.
Ladies that lunch next meet up will be at Lord Louis, Kit Hill on Monday, October 13, at noon.
Variety of lovely raffle prizes were won by Joy, Heather K, Pam, Toni, Yvonne, Anne and Angela.
Competion winners were 'Anything to do with birds' — joint 1, Hilary and Pam; 3, Jane.
'Autumn Fruits' — 1, Hilary Joint; 2, Joy and Jane.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, October 21, 7pm at Saltash Baptist Church which will be the Harvest Supper. Competition is 'Garden in a Teacup'.
New members are always very welcome, we are a fun bunch . Contact the secretary for details 07732 394192.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly — morning prayer at 10am
Sunday, September 28 — morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, September 28 — harvest celebration at 10am.
Rilla Mill Retreat Centre
A Harvest Suppoer will be held on Wednesday, October 1, in the Retreat Centre at Rilla Mill, entry from 6.15pm for 6.30pm until 9pm.
No charge for the meal but donations towards ingredients welcome. Any surplus will be donated to the Food Bank.
Tickets available from either Michelene Norris [email protected] 01579 363515 or from Sarah Doney [email protected] 01579 362602.
Messy Church
Maxine Browne reports because of family events events clashing there not be any Messy church until January 2026.
Helpers needed: A welcome to anyone who can spare the time to join the churchyard event at St. Paul’s on Saturday, October 11, between 10am and 12 noon to help with maintenance in the churchyard for gentle weeding, sweeping and tidying. Refreshments will be available. Families, groups and individuals welcome and there will be activities for the children. More information please contact Brian Norris on 01579 363515.
Summer Holiday Club
Callington Cluster Family Worker, Claire, organised an event at St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross in August too for children from both churches and the wider community. Bible stories were enjoyed, all of which included animals.
The focus here was on Noah and the story of the flood and the children created their own picture on a canvas, played games and created food snacks.
On the first Sunday each month the All-Age service is aimed at children, families and folk of all ages. It incorporates different activities alongside prayer and songs.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
This group has had a delayed start to this term due to lack of a venue for the young people, hopefully this problem can soon be rectified.
The leaders have held a planning meeting for the rest of the year which looks very interesting. Report by Sarah Doney.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
September 26 — Macmillan coffee morning from 10am to noon. Book, cake and bric a brac stalls. Please come and help this worthy cause.
September 28 — Sunday service with Helen Burke from Saltash at 10am.
Pelynt
Flower Club
The members are meeting at Pelynt Village Hall on October 7, at 2pm.
We are welcoming Fiona Hammond and she is going to demonstrate flower arranging. The competition is autumn. There will be a raffle of the flowers and tea and coffee. Visitors £5.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast. The morning service starts at 10.30am.
All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
St Ive
Parish Church
On Sunday, September 28, will be the Tribute Benefice Harvest Festival on the farm at Tregartha Farm. Starting at 11am.
Advance notice, there are two events coming up at St Ive Parish Church.
On Saturday, October 11, a Mass Male Voice Choir Concert, starting at 7pm. With a raffle. Refreshments and a bar.
A concert will be given by The Sterts Singers, at St Ive Parish Church on Saturday, October 18, starting at 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle, will be during the interval.
Lanreath
Village hall
On Sunday, September 28, Lanreath Village Hall will play host to a car boot sale from 12pm to 3pm.
Cost is £8 per car or £10 per van if pre booked.
Hot and cold refreshments will be available.
Torpoint
Cornerstone Church
Cornerstone Church, Torpoint, was buzzing with memories and friendship on Saturday, September 20, as people gathered for a special Gift and Reminiscing Day.
Old photographs and memorabilia sparked lively conversations, reminding us of the church’s place at the heart of the community through the years.
Sincere thanks go to the mayor Cllr Julie Martin for her support and to all who donated photographs, plus thanks to Torpoint Archives for the loan of images which made the display so special. The generosity shown on the day, both in gifts and support, will help Cornerstone continue its mission as a welcoming space for worship and community in the centre of town. The generosity shown will make a real difference as we continue our mission of being a welcoming space for worship, fellowship, and community events in the centre of Torpoint.
We are deeply grateful to everyone who attended, donated, and contributed in any way to the success of the day. It was truly a joyful occasion, combining thanksgiving for the past with hope for the future of Cornerstone Church.
Callington and Gunnislake
South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit
An enthusiastic Ecumenical group of storytellers from the town Churches in Callington together with others from the wider Callington Anglican Cluster and the Calllington and Gunnislake Section of the South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit joined forces to present an exciting interactive 'Experience Harvest’ at St Mary's Parish Church this week for the children of Years 3 and 4 from Callington Primary School. The children participated really well and were a credit to the school.
The Experience Journeys offer children an exciting way to explore Christian Festivals by travelling around Stations set up in a church building or sometimes in an outdoor space and engaging with multi-sensory activities. Experience Harvest is an interactive way of exploring the rich harvest of the land and the spiritual harvest of life with Stations displaying the following topics - Thanksgiving, Earth, Garden, Grain, Ocean and Flock giving the opportunity to learn, reflect and ask questions.
This Ecumenical event was headed up by Claire Hodgkins - Family Worker in the Callington Cluster, Louise James - Family Worker at Callington Methodist Church and Sue Green - St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross. Thanks to everyone who helped make this such a success - we look forward to similar events in the future.
Carlyon
Parish council
A methodist chapel building in Cornwall has been bought by a parish council for community use.
Carlyon Parish Council has announced that it has purchased Tregrehan Chapel in Tregrehan Mills, near St Austell, and that it will be renamed Carlyon Parish Hall.
The council’s meetings have regularly been held in the building.
The council said it was delighted the purchase had been completed and that the building would be available for community use and private hire.
