GAS works on the main road through St Austell are set to cause traffic delays from this month through to just before Christmas.
The gas emergency and pipeline service, Wales & West Utilities, has announced it will shortly be starting a £243,000 upgrade in the Cromwell Road and Polmear Road areas on the A390.
Wales & West Utilities says that the works, which are due to begin on Wednesday, October 8, are expected to be completed before Christmas, assuming no major engineering difficulties are encountered.
The works, which will be completed in phases, are due to involve three-way traffic lights on Cromwell Road at its junction with Porthpean Road and Polmear Road from October 8 until November14.
From November 12, there are due to be four-way traffic lights on Polmear Road, at the busy roundabout with Charlestown Road, Mount Charles Road and Holmbush Road. These lights are due to be taken away the day before Christmas Eve.
Wales & West Utilities says it has worked closely with Cornwall Council to plan the works.
Natalie Raphael, of Wales & West Utilities, who will be managing the works, said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal but it is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.
“We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
