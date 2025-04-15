ACTOR Kris Marshall, star of the hit BBC One series Beyond Paradise, has revealed just how much he loves filming in South East Cornwall, describing the region’s landscapes as a major joy of working on the show.
The crime drama, a spin-off of Death in Paradise, follows DI Humphrey Goodman - played by Marshall - as he adjusts to life in the fictional coastal town of Shipton Abbott. While the town may be fictional, much of the series is filmed in and around the picturesque town of Looe and the wider South East Cornwall area, while some additional scenes are shot at the University of Plymouth’s Portland Square and Nancy Astor buildings.
Marshall said Cornwall has completely won him over with its dramatic natural beauty.
“I’m a big fan of getting my ‘vitamin sea’. Whether it’s surfing or swimming, being by the water makes me happy. One of my favourite locations is Rame Head. It offers stunning views and has a fascinating abandoned military site. It’s a great spot for filming and after work you can head down to a secret cove for a swim.”
Rame Head, with its windswept cliffs and sweeping views across Whitsand Bay, has become one of Marshall’s favourite spots. The headland, which is steeped in history and dotted with walking trails, provides a striking backdrop for many of the show’s quieter, more reflective scenes.
While Looe has become something of a hub for the production team - with its harbour, narrow streets and coastal charm offering an ideal setting for Shipton Abbott - Marshall says it’s the wider landscape of South East Cornwall that has left a lasting impression.
“We get to film in these charming little towns, but also in these remote, awe-inspiring locations,” he added. “There’s a peacefulness to it, but also a kind of mystery that really works for the storylines. It’s a gift, both as an actor and a human being, to spend time in places like this.”
Among the locations on show in the latest series is The Sardine Factory restaurant on Looe's waterfront, which is owned by renowned chef Ben Palmer.
They have reported how bookings have soared in recent weeks due to the exposure it has had on television.
“It was so exciting to be approached by the BBC and asked if they could use the restaurant for filming,” said Ben. “The team have done an incredible job of shining a spotlight on Looe and the surrounding areas and now we're seeing an uplift in bookings as a direct result.”
As Beyond Paradise continues to draw in viewers each week, fans are not only enjoying the compelling storylines and charming characters, but also the stunning scenery that serves as the show’s backdrop. And for Kris, it seems that Cornwall is just as much a star of the series as any member of the cast.
With future episodes set to continue showcasing the best of South East Cornwall, there’s no doubt Marshall - and audiences - will keep soaking up the coastal magic.