AN impressive giant sculpture of a leaping fox has been unveiled at a tourist attraction in Cornwall.
The wooden sculpture, named Lowarnes, which is Cornish for “vixen”, has been installed at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, to celebrate the estate’s abundant wildlife.
The six-metre sculpture made from russet rhododendron wood grown at Heligan has been created by the Cornish brother and sister artist team of Sue and Pete Hill alongside Hal Silvester.
Sue and Pete were also behind the gardens’ Mud Maid, Giant’s Head and Grey Lady sculptures. Hal, who worked on the Grey Lady with the Hills, was the lead designer of the Man Engine, a towering puppet of a Cornish miner, created a few years ago to celebrate Cornwall’s mining heritage.
The wood used to represent the fur of the fox is from a 150-year-old “Cornish Red” rhododendron which fell during Storm Darragh in December 2024. Around 600 pieces were hand-split by Heligan staff, creating a sinuous texture and curves.
Rhododendrons are one of the signature plants of Heligan and the estate is home to a national collection of camellias and rhododendrons introduced before 1920.
The tree which was blown down pre-dated the First World War and the “lost gardeners” – workers on the estate who perished in that conflict, leaving the gardens to ruin.
As the sculpture ages, the wood will fade to a lighter, more silvery tone which reflects what happens to vixens’ fur after they have become mothers.
The sculpture is located on the Georgian Ride, a secluded spot surrounded by mature trees on a path to the Lost Valley at the lower reaches of the estate.
The work is part of a sculpture trail that includes the Hills’ other pieces, as well as installations celebrating the Heligan-inspired poetry of poet laureate Simon Armitage.
Laura Smit-Chesterfield, director of visitor experience and legacy at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, said: “We are proud to be unveiling Lowarnes at Heligan. She is a glorious celebration of Heligan’s wildlife and testament to the imagination, artistry and skill of Sue, Pete and Hal. This piece is a statement of intent for Heligan: the ambition of the work is clear and she is emblematic of our excitement for the future.
“From the inspiration to the materials, Lowarnes is quintessentially Heligan and a fitting addition to the existing artworks in our gardens. We are sure she will become as beloved and recognisable as the Mud Maid and will cement herself as a Heligan icon.”
Sue Hill is a visual artist, performer, curator and theatre-maker. She was a key figure in tje Cornish theatre companies, Wildworks and Kneehigh.
Pete Hill is a visual artist, maker, rower, rigger and glaciologist and was also a key figure in Kneehigh. He and Sue have created and worked on multiple artworks in the UK and around the world.
Hal Silvester is a designer and maker predominantly for the 3D arts and theatre. He was head of masks and puppets for Disney’s The Lion King theatre production in London.
