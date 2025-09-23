The celebrations, all of which take place at Isambard House, culminate on Sunday, September 28 (10am–4pm) with a spectacular day of activities. Visitors can witness a live steam train sighting as the Royal Duchy crosses the Royal Albert Bridge, alongside live music from the Burraton Boys, exhibitions, model railway displays, children’s activities and refreshments at the Trackside Café. The day also includes the Railway200 Photography Competition Awards.