SALTASH is gearing up for a packed programme of events this week as part of the national Railway200 celebrations, marking two centuries of railway history.
The first event takes place on Wednesday, September 24 at 7pm, when Network Rail’s Western Route Structures team will present Royal Albert Bridge: 1854 to 2025. Speakers Kevin Laidlaw, Senior Asset Engineer, and Tom Mynors, Route Engineer, will explore the history and future of Brunel’s iconic crossing.
On Friday, September 26 at 7pm, residents can test their knowledge in a lively Friday Night Quiz. Tickets are £5 per person with all profits going to charity.
Saturday brings two free talks at 10.30am, historian Bruce Hunt will present Rails Over the River: The History of Saltash Station and Brunel’s Legacy. At 12.30pm, Mark Tebbs, Heritage Officer for Tamar Crossings, will share The Royal Albert Bridge: History and Construction.
The celebrations, all of which take place at Isambard House, culminate on Sunday, September 28 (10am–4pm) with a spectacular day of activities. Visitors can witness a live steam train sighting as the Royal Duchy crosses the Royal Albert Bridge, alongside live music from the Burraton Boys, exhibitions, model railway displays, children’s activities and refreshments at the Trackside Café. The day also includes the Railway200 Photography Competition Awards.
Entry to all events is free with proceeds supporting local charities including the Saltash Youth Network and Memory Box.
