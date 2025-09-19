THE Labour MP for South East Cornwall has called for urgent intervention following weeks of severe disruption to Stagecoach bus services in Saltash and surrounding communities.
Anna Gelderd’s office has been inundated with complaints from residents reporting buses failing to arrive, long delays and overcrowded vehicles. The breakdown in services has left many people unable to reach work, school or medical appointments, creating widespread frustration and financial strain.
Ms Gelderd said the impact on the community had been profound. Students have faced warnings over missed classes, parents are worried about children left stranded, and older residents have been cut off from essential services.
“This disruption is impacting daily life, education, income and wellbeing,” said Ms Gelderd. “Public transport is essential for our communities and the experiences that local residents have shared with me are unacceptable.
“The government has already invested in better bus services for Cornwall, and I call on Cornwall Council to ensure that money is spent in the best interests of local people.”
The MP has launched a campaign of action on behalf of her constituents. She has written directly to Stagecoach South West to raise concerns, engaged with Saltash Town Council, and requested further meetings with transport authorities.
She has also taken the issue to Westminster, recently raising South East Cornwall’s plight with Simon Lightwood MP during his time as Minister for Local Transport. Following his appointment as Minister for Roads and Buses, Ms Gelderd has pledged to continue pressing for improvements.
Among her key demands are the reinstatement of direct college routes, particularly for students who rely on bus services to access further education. She is also seeking more reliable peak-time services to ease pressure on commuters, stronger connections between local towns, and clearer timetables and passenger information to restore public confidence.
Stagecoach South West have acknowledged there have been issues in recent weeks and issued the following statement: “We understand that recent disruption to Service 2 between Saltash and Plymouth has been frustrating for students, families and commuters, particularly at the start of the academic year when demand is higher and traffic congestion is more noticeable.
“We are working hard to improve reliability over the coming weeks. Our teams are monitoring services closely and taking steps to minimise disruption wherever possible.
“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and encourage anyone with specific concerns to get in touch with us directly so we can investigate and respond.”
Ms Gelderd stressed that bus services are vital in a largely rural constituency like South East Cornwall and is encouraging residents to continue reporting problems to her office.
Numerous locals have outlined their concerns to the Cornish Times, Judith Jordan saying: “Standing waiting for buses is hard enough for older people as it is. Add in the weather and the fact that they just don’t turn up, it’s making these people more reluctant to go out.”
Hannah Hepton added: “Sent a complaint to them today because my daughter couldn't get to college using her Stagecoach pass because all the buses for two hours had been cancelled.”
