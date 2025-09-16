THE leader of Cornwall Council has shared his delight after yellow lines were installed on a housing estate in Bodmin.
Cllr Leigh Frost, who is also the council member for Bodmin St Petroc’s said that it was a result of collaboration, adding: “A lot of residents here in Helman Tor View told me about the parking issues along this stretch, and I’m really pleased to share that the double yellow lines have now been installed.
“This is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together – thank you to everyone who raised their concerns and supported getting this sorted.
