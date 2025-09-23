The unit, open to boys and girls aged between 14 and 17, will hold its first meeting on Friday, October 3 at the Sea Scout Hall in Downs Road.
The evening runs from 7-9pm and will begin with fun activities designed to help members get to know each other and discuss what adventures they would most like to take part in.
Adult volunteer Chris, who is helping set up the new group, said the Explorers offer something very different from everyday routines.
“Alongside new friends, you’ll learn the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school,” he explained. “Whether you’re hiking to faraway lands or building a robot in your local town hall, you’ll have the freedom to choose what you’d like to do and work together with adults to make it happen.”
The Explorers programme provides access to more than 250 activities, ranging from abseiling, climbing and water sports to cooking, music and pioneering. As well as outdoor adventures, members gain practical skills such as leadership, problem solving, communication, teamwork and independence – all of which can boost applications for apprenticeships, college, jobs or university.
Chris added: “Scouting is about adventure, but it’s also about preparing for the future. We’d love to welcome new members and show them just how much they can achieve.”
The group is also appealing for adult volunteers to support the new unit and wider scout group. Roles are flexible and could involve helping with activities, fundraising, administration or serving as a trustee.
Anyone interested in joining or volunteering can contact Chris at [email protected] for further details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.