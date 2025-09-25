ONE of East Looe’s most iconic civic landmarks could be set for a new lease of life under plans submitted to Cornwall Council.
A pre-planning application has been lodged by East Looe Town Trust, which is exploring proposals to convert the Grade II listed Guildhall in Fore Street into residential apartments.
The historic building, completed in 1877 and designed by architect John Ford Gould, is a defining feature of the town’s centre and a symbol of civic pride. Built in the Gothic Revival style from rubble masonry with ashlar stone dressings, the Guildhall is best known for its striking 90-foot clock tower and stained glass windows created by Fouracre and Watson, which depict the landing of the Nicolas brothers at Looe.
Throughout its long history, the building has served a wide range of public functions – as a courtroom, council chamber, police station, drill hall, and harbour commissioners’ office. Today, it stands within the East Looe Conservation Area, designated in 1973 to preserve the town’s distinctive architectural character.
The proposals, developed by Le Page Architects on behalf of the Town Trust, aim to ensure the Guildhall’s long-term future through what is being described as “heritage-led regeneration.”
A spokesperson for the architects said the approach would focus on adaptive reuse, ensuring the building remains relevant to the community while safeguarding its historic fabric.
“Our design seeks to celebrate the Guildhall’s rich legacy while providing high-quality apartments for local people that will secure its stewardship for generations to come,” they explained.
Importantly, the pre-application outlines that no external alterations are proposed. Instead, the scheme would work sensitively with the building’s interior spaces and heritage features, ensuring its character and contribution to the streetscape remain intact.
The application has been submitted as part of the formal pre-application advice process with Cornwall Council. This allows planning officers, conservation specialists and the community to provide feedback before a full planning submission is made.
The Guildhall is subject to additional planning restrictions, including Article 4 (2) Directions, which limit permitted development rights to prevent unsympathetic changes. It also falls under the Looe Neighbourhood Development Plan, adopted in 2022, which supports sustainable development that respects the town’s heritage and setting.
East Looe Town Trust, whose purpose is to administer, manage and maintain the property and land they manage for the benefit of the people of Looe, said the initiative is about securing the future of a landmark building that has stood at the heart of civic life for nearly 150 years.
“The Guildhall has played many roles in Looe’s history,” said Jane Day, the East Looe Town Trust manager. “This project gives us the chance to protect its architectural integrity while adapting it to meet modern needs.”
Cornwall Council will now consider the pre-application and provide advice for the board of trustees to consider before any formal planning application is submitted later this year.
