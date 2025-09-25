The historic building, completed in 1877 and designed by architect John Ford Gould, is a defining feature of the town’s centre and a symbol of civic pride. Built in the Gothic Revival style from rubble masonry with ashlar stone dressings, the Guildhall is best known for its striking 90-foot clock tower and stained glass windows created by Fouracre and Watson, which depict the landing of the Nicolas brothers at Looe.