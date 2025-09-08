It was a summer of events which began in late July, with the Sports in the Park in Priory Park, organised by Bodmin Town Council accompanied by the ever-terrific Alstock music festival which was adjacent, and ended with an event which has become a centrepiece of the monthly summer social calendar in the town – the monthly Bodmin Feast street food evening.
For the second time in recent months, Bodmin Town Council’s community services team, which has excellently organised the majority of the free summer family events in the town for its residents, invited NCB Radio to be part of the occasion by providing the music to accompany the fantastic feasts on offer from a wide menagerie of traders.
In a time where it feels like the world is more divided and angrier than ever, it was lovely to have something where people came together, had fun, enjoyed a vast array of cuisines ranging from Joy’s (very) tasty Thai, to Lebanese, Turkish and Japanese cuisine, rolled ice cream to traditional favourites and much more.
Since NCB Radio got involved in helping Bodmin Town Council with some of its events, the phrase ‘we need to get our Vincent Vega to do one of these’ has come up more than once, although he had been a bit busy going to Wimbledon and a holiday to the south of France with his lovely other half, Claire. Apparently, he turned 50 and that’s why he went to France, although he was described by Facebook’s AI as being a ‘young man’. So, who knows?
Anyway. Vince was available for this one, so we brought him down to bring the beats and make the rest of us look like amateurs and this he delivered in spades. Once again, there was such a brilliant atmosphere with the traders all in fine form and those attending enjoying the spirit of the event.
Two things we observed really showed to us just how good these events are. One was when Joy and her partner spontaneously started dancing to a Latin remix of a Gloria Estefan song and the other was the other was when Furbag, who was supporting Vincent Vega for the night came back from getting an ice cream to see some of the local youngsters watching Vince spin his decks.
All in all, Bodmin has had a lot to be proud of this summer, and we challenge anyone to say that nothing happens in the town to see for themselves.
With that in mind, we’ve launched a new page on Facebook and Instagram– ‘Bodmin and Beyond’ where we will share all that is good in the town and surrounding area. Nothing but events and positivity, because that’s what we need in these uncertain times.
Please feel free to find us, follow us and engage with us – and there will be lots more Bodmin and Beyond related things coming when the new website is launched – we’ve finally found time to rebuild it!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.