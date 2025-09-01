Just a fortnight ago, volunteers at Food Hub Liskeard CIC, which is based in Pike Street, warned they could be forced to close this month as funds dried up and shelves emptied.
With demand soaring over the school holidays and the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, volunteer Geoff Lewis outlined what appeared to be a somewhat bleak future for the facility, which first opened in November 2024.
Volunteers say the response has lifted spirits and given them renewed hope.
“One person donated a thousand pounds – and we’ve also had donations totalling another thousand pounds,” said Geoff. “That money means we can basically stay open until the end of the year.
“Another guy turned up with half a van full of food – and we’ve had clothes and bric-a-brac donated as well. We’re not out of the woods by any means, but we are very thankful for everything. We do still need people to keep supporting us though.”
Geoff outlined previously how the hub had struggled through a difficult summer due to rent, electricity and water bills quickly swallowing up what little funds they had left.
While the immediate crisis has eased, the team stresses the importance of ongoing support. Future fundraising events are planned, while a grant from the Co-op in October will provide a further boost.
“We’re being very proactive to try and raise funds as much as possible,” added Geoff.
Anyone who can help with donations of any kind is asked to visit the hub itself – or donate to its account: Food Hub Liskeard CIC, Zempler Bank, Sort Code 08-71-99, Account Number 12222483.
