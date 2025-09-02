HER Majesty the Queen has visited a project in Newquay, which supports vulnerable and at-risk young people.
Queen Camila was given a tour of the Wave House in East Street on Tuesday, September 2.
She met volunteers and members of the community who have been helped by Wave House, including residents supported by the organisation’s Turnaround Project, which provides housing and mentoring to get vulnerable and at-risk young people into work.
Her Majesty also met representatives from other organisations which have received support from Cornwall Community Foundation, including the Newquay Foodbank and Clothes Horse, which provides clothing for families in need.
Hundreds of people lined the street outside the Wave House to see Her Majesty the Queen before she entered the church.
Carl Esme from Baldock in Hertfordshire, who is on holiday in Par, said: “I saw on the news that the Queen was visiting Newquay so our family decided to make our way over. We love the Royal family.”
Andrew Read from Redruth added: “I have always thought Camilla was a lovely lady for everything she has been through and for all the support she has give King Charles. I wanted to take the opportunity to welcome her to Cornwall.”
The Cornwall Community Foundation, which the Queen has been Patron since 2005, has provided more than £117,000 in grants over 20 years to support the work of Wave House Church in strengthening the Newquay community and running projects to help local people.
The Cornwall Community Foundation works to drive positive change, empower grassroots organisations, and foster local giving which builds stronger communities in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. The charity aims to foster thriving communities and prevent hardship by rising to the challenges of growing inequality, climate change and the lack of affordable housing.
The foundation has awarded more than £22-million in small grants since 2003 to grassroots, front-line, volunteer-led organisations which are making a positive impact in their area, helping to overcome the challenges of disadvantage, exclusion and poverty.
Queen Camilla is going on to open the new operations unit of Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust’s headquarters at Trevithick Downs, which she has served as Patron since 2009
The Queen, accompanied by the trust’s chief executive, Tim Bunting, will tour The Newman Wing, which houses the recently completed operations unit. In a new training room, Her Majesty will meet members of the Air Ambulance medical team and observe a short demonstration of their lifesaving work. The Queen will also hear from staff about how tasks are managed on site, including monitoring the weather.
In the helicopter hangar, The Queen will arrive to a performance of ‘Sing it Home’, the HELi2 Appeal shanty song which was written and produced by Cornwall Air Ambulance and reached number 11 in the Official UK charts. The song will be performed by the Treverbyn Academy. Following the short performance Her Majesty will meet aircrew, clinicians and volunteers as well as former patients treated by the Air Ambulance. Her Majesty will formally name the new helicopter, which was purchased following donations from the local community and supporters, and unveil a plaque to officially open The Newman Wing.
