In the helicopter hangar, The Queen will arrive to a performance of ‘Sing it Home’, the HELi2 Appeal shanty song which was written and produced by Cornwall Air Ambulance and reached number 11 in the Official UK charts. The song will be performed by the Treverbyn Academy. Following the short performance Her Majesty will meet aircrew, clinicians and volunteers as well as former patients treated by the Air Ambulance. Her Majesty will formally name the new helicopter, which was purchased following donations from the local community and supporters, and unveil a plaque to officially open The Newman Wing.