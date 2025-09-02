The vandalism of the memorial, which was erected by staff at St Lawrence’s Hospital in memory of the staff from the asylum who died in World War I, was universally condemned by community figures, including the chair of the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion.
Among those pitching in to help the estates team from Bodmin Town Council to restore the white paint were two members of the public comprising of an older gentleman and a child, believed to be a father and son, witnessed by residents doing their bit to help.
Further assistance was provided by former mayor, Cllr Andy Coppin, who provided some of the masonry paint required to remediate the vandalism and assisted with the initial painting.
Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Bodmin Town Council’s estates department in the quick response in rectifying the awful graffiti that we sadly woke up to this morning.
“I am also so proud of the people in Bodmin who have throughout the day sent supporting messages and offers of support to repaint the memorial. I respectfully thank you all and ask that people recognise what the memorial represents.”
Her praise was echoed by the leader of Cornwall Council, and member for Bodmin St Petroc, Cllr Leigh Frost who added: “I’m so grateful to everyone who worked so quickly to restore the war memorial, especially the volunteers who gave up their time for our community. This shows that working together can achieve great things.”
Derek Coad, the chair of the Bodmin branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “I have written to the mayor asking her to pass my thanks to all concerned at Bodmin Town Council for their speedy actions in making the memorial good again. This was a contemptible act by a foolish minority.
“I know that many of the military family in Bodmin and the wider community have been outraged by this vandalism . I have had offers from veterans today to help put right the damage and out of this stupid act Bodmin’s great community spirit has shined through once again and the damage has been put right.
“The memorial once again looks splendid. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Bodmin Town Council for their prompt actions today, especially to Cllr Andy Coppin for attempting to paint over the damage himself, the members of the public who assisted and to the facilities team for working to cover the graffiti in challenging weather conditions.”
Mr Coad added that he hoped to identify the two members of the public who were pictured on social media assisting with the restoration of the white clock in order to present them with a RBL branch certificate of appreciation to thank them for their efforts.
