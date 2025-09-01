St Lawrence’s memorial clock, a turret clock erected after World War I by people working at St Lawrence's Hospital, is dedicated to the staff members who made the ultimate sacrifice during the war.
The memorial, which is maintained by Bodmin Town Council, was covered in red ‘crosses’ intended to resemble the English flag overnight. It comes on the back of a recent social media trend encouraging people to ‘decorate’ objects such as roundabouts with the ‘red crosses’ in addition to putting up the flag of St George.
Staff from the town council’s estates team have visited the war memorial to put right the graffiti and it is understood that Devon and Cornwall Police have been informed of the incident, with the area believed to be well covered by CCTV cameras.
The vandalism of one of Bodmin’s primary war memorials has led to condemnation from the town council, the Royal British Legion (RBL) branch chair, Cornwall Council leader and chair of the trustees for the adjacent St Lawrence’s Church.
Derek Coad, the chair of the Bodmin branch of the RBL, said: “I’m extremely angry that a War Memorial has been desecrated in this way. To many people, this memorial is sacred. Whoever did this should be thoroughly ashamed.
“I’d like to pay tribute to Bodmin Town Council’s facilities team who are at the White Clock attempting to remove the graffiti already. From all of us at The Royal British Legion and the wider military community, thank you.”
Cllr Leigh Frost, the leader of Cornwall Council and council member for Bodmin St Petroc’s division, condemned those responsible. He said: “This isn’t my flag. I am a proud Cornishman, but I have no problem with anyone being proud of theirs.
“Defacing it is not only disrespectful to our town, it is an insult to the memory of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“And now, because of this thoughtless act, Bodmin Town Council will have to spend money restoring it, money that comes from all of us as taxpayers, and which would be far better spent on services for our community.
“We can and should be proud of who we are. But let us show that pride through respect, remembrance, and community, not through acts that dishonour those who came before us.”
The sentiments were echoed by Cllr Dan Rogerson, the Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Mary’s and St Leonard’s who said: “This is awful. The memorial clock is a much loved part of Bodmin’s history and marks the heroism of the town’s past citizens. The level of disrespect towards their memory is sickening. It is also very disrespectful towards the flag.
“Whether you feel Cornish, English, British or a combination of these— using important symbols like a dog peeing up a lamppost is just wrong.
“If anyone wants to fly their flag on their own home, good for them, but this is very different. Tax payers’ money will now need to be spent on cleaning this off, instead of on other local priorities. Come on Bodmin, we are better than this.”
A former mayor of Bodmin and trustee of the adjacent St Lawrence’s Church, which was used for worship by staff members and patients at the asylum during its year of operations joined in the chorus of condemnation.
Cllr Andy Coppin said: “I am angry, upset and disgusted with the person or persons who have seen fit to deface our towns beloved memorial clock. As a trustee of st Lawrence's church i have spent several hours clearing the weeds from the pavements around the churchyard. Perhaps the vandals with too much time on their hands could do some weeding as well? To make our town look nice and not tacky.”
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said the memorial will be restored, adding: “Bodmin Town Council condemns the defacement of the war memorial at St Lawrence’s.
“Bodmin’s military story is one of shared sacrifice – by local families and by people from across the Commonwealth and allied nations. Our memorial is a place where that sacrifice is remembered with dignity and respect.
“The cost of repairing this damage will now fall on Bodmin’s taxpayers, money that should have been used to support services and improvements for our town.
“Yet we know Bodmin is fortunate to have a strong, resilient community, with many groups and volunteers who work tirelessly for the town. Together, with the police, the Royal British Legion, and our residents, we will restore the memorial and ensure it continues to stand as a symbol of respect, remembrance, and unity.
“In closing, we echo the words of Cornwall Council leader Leigh Frost: true pride is shown through respect, remembrance, and community – never through acts of vandalism.”
It was a sentiment echoed by Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin who added: “As Mayor of Bodmin, I am saddened by the damage to our war memorial. This is a place where we remember our fallen.
“This act has caused distress and will come at a cost to the taxpayers of Bodmin. It does not reflect the pride we take in our heritage, or the respect we owe to those who came before us.
“I will continue to work with the town council, the Royal British Legion, and the police to ensure the memorial is restored. I ask our community to stand together, as we always do, and show that our unity and respect will always outweigh acts of vandalism.
“In that spirit, I fully echo the words of Cornwall Council Leader Leigh Frost: pride in history is shown through respect and remembrance, never through destruction.”
