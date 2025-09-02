TWO young African Crested porcupines stolen from Porfell Wildlife Park and Sanctuary have been safely returned.
The sanctuary, near Lanreath, raised the alarm after the animals – both born in May 2025 – were taken.
Taking to social media last Saturday, staff appealed to the local community for help, urging people to make the animals “too hot to handle.”
The pair, who are microchipped, were described as very young and in need of specialist care.
The park confirmed the good news on Sunday, saying: “We’re incredibly grateful for all the support, shares and kind words over the past 24 hours. We’re thrilled to share some good news the porcupines are safely home, and the appropriate authorities are aware and have been informed.”
