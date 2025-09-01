A MUSEUM and heritage centre in Cornwall is staging a new exhibition – about itself!
Wheal Martyn Clay Works, the UK’s only china clay museum, has created a display celebrating its first 50 years.
Through five decades, the museum near St Austell has preserved history and industrial archaeology and helped to keep the long story of china clay mining in Cornwall alive.
The new exhibition, 50 Years of Wheal Martyn, tells the story of the museum, from its beginnings to the present day.
The display in the Roger Preston Gallery focuses on the highlights and the struggles involved with maintaining a museum and historic site and shows how the various teams over the years have adapted to changing times.
Chronicled through images, records and memories, the exhibition takes visitors through how the museum was set up ahead of its opening in 1975 and why Wheal Martyn was the chosen site. Details of the key people involved are also given.
The story evolves from the initial sponsorship and financial support from English China Clays and takes in the challenges posed by a changing tourist landscape and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wheal Martyn managing director Colin Vallance said: “We are excited to be sharing the story of Wheal Martyn as a museum and are proud to be marking our 50th anniversary with this insight into the museum’s journey.
“A lot has changed in 50 years. However, preserving the historic buildings, the museum collection and the archive relating to the china clay industry remains the foundation of our work as a charity, whilst at the heart of our vision is sharing this global story with our community and visitors, helping to inspire future generations.
“Today a fully accredited museum, Wheal Martyn offers a wide range of activities including changing exhibitions, a monthly memory cafe, an arts for health group, home education sessions, family activities, creative workshops, speak Cornish mornings, monthly music evenings and volunteering opportunities, and it is open all year round. None of this would be possible without the significant support of volunteers, many of whom are members of the China Clay History Society.
“We invite you to come and celebrate Wheal Martyn’s journey through the last 50 years, whilst also unearthing the bigger picture of maintaining and keeping this historic site and museum open for all to enjoy.”
A spokesperson for the museum added: “The 50 Years of Wheal Martyn exhibition offers the good hallmarks of a great story – an interesting past, a mixture of goodwill, passion and hard work, many highs and lows, and a few unexpected challenges along the way. A story that’s definitely worth discovering with a visit this autumn.”
The exhibition will run until Tuesday, December 23, and entry is included in the general admission fee.
Wheal Martyn Clay Works is set in 26 acres two miles north of St Austell and its collections and historic buildings are preserved to tell the story of Cornwall’s largest mining industry.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.