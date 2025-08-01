PEOPLE are being invited to enter a photography competition to capture the spirit and history of the Clay Country around St Austell.
The contest is being run by the Wheal Martyn Clay Works museum and heritage centre, north of St Austell.
A spokesperson for the tourist attraction said: “The UK’s only china clay mining museum is inviting residents and visitors to Cornwall to celebrate the region’s unique industrial landscape and the communities who helped shape it.
“Wheal Martyn is celebrating its 50th anniversary during 2025 and, to mark this significant milestone, the museum is inviting submissions to its photography competition to share the spirit of the Clay Country and its history.
“The competition is free to enter and is open from Friday, August 1, to Sunday, November 2. For information about how to enter, see www.wheal-martyn.com.”
Prizes are being offered in four categories: Exploring Wheal Martyn, Clay Country Nature and Landscapes, Clay Country People and Community, and Clay Country Industrial Heritage.
Wheal Martyn managing director Colin Vallance said: “Since its foundation in 1975, Wheal Martyn has proudly safeguarded and showcased the heritage of one of Cornwall’s most important industries – and inspired people.
“Clay mining, with its people and its landscapes, still plays such an important part in life in our area today and we are keen for the public to share what this special landscape and community means to them.
“We are wishing everyone good luck in the competition and we can’t wait to see the entries!”
The museum and heritage centre is located two miles from St Austell. Set in 26 acres, the collections and historic buildings are preserved to tell the story of Cornwall’s largest mining industry.
Visitors learn about the china clay pits which have shaped the lives of people, the landscape and the economy in mid-Cornwall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.