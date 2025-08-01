MENHENIOT Parish Council is inviting residents to help shape the future of one of the village’s most cherished community spaces – East Road Playing Field, formerly known as Doidges Meadow.
Originally bequeathed to the village in 1947 by Mrs Ada Congdon, the green space has become a vital part of village life. Now, the council wants to ensure it continues to meet the needs of the community for generations to come.
Whether you use the field for dog walking, football, outdoor workouts or simply to relax by the wildflowers, the council wants your input. Suggestions already being explored include new play equipment, a seated area, running track or even a quiet space for yoga.
The consultation runs until Sunday, September 7 – and residents can complete a short survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/X3DVC77 or collect a paper version from the Spar shop in the centre of the village.
As an added bonus, the council is also looking for a new name to replace “East Road Playing Field” with a small prize on offer for the best suggestion.
