THE oldest pasty maker in the world has given over £10,000 to charities, fundraising events and sports clubs over the past two years.
Each year, during Cornish Pasty Week, Warrens Bakery donates 5p from every Cornish pasty sold across all its shops to the Cornish Pasty Organisation which supports the heritage and promotion of Cornwall’s iconic food.
Additionally, as part of UK Coffee Week, 5p from every coffee sold is donated to Project Waterfall, a charity focused on bringing clean water and sanitation to coffee-growing communities across the globe.
Together these initiatives have generated over £4,000 for their respective causes in the past two years alone.
Warrens’ charitable efforts extend further when during the Christmas period, sales of its Festive Pasty across its store network raised more than £2,000 for Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby.
The bakery's pasties have also played a role in supporting local and regional causes. The bakery donates pasties to Dive Project Cornwall for students taking part in its marine education programme, helping to fuel young ocean advocates. For Children’s Hospice South West, pasties have supported key fundraising events.
Beyond pasties, Warrens has donated scones to Prickles and Paws, a charity rescuing and rehabilitating hedgehogs, and doughnuts to the Plymouth Blood Donor Centre to thank and energise life-saving donors.
Warrens has also partnered with Purple Angel and raised over £600 for the organisation that campaigns to help people living with dementia. The collaboration transformed all Warrens Bakery stores into dementia-aware spaces with the aim to enhance the experience for customers.
Through sponsorship Warrens has supported local communities through sport, culture and charity. Their support also includes the Every Mile Matters campaign for the South West Coast Path, and cultural favourites like the Dart Music Festival, St Just Lafrowda Festival, and Will Keating and Lowender's St Piran’s Day Big Cornish Sing.
Warrens’ hampers and vouchers have been donated to local fundraisers in the past 12 months, including Pendeen Rovers, Derriford Children's Unit, St John's Ambulance, Age UK Cornwall, RNLI Sennen, NCJ Animal Refuge, Cornwall Air Ambulance and Exeter Pride.
Louise Batty, marketing manager of Warrens Bakery said: “As a business that’s very much rooted in the West Country, Warrens Bakery is committed to supporting local fundraising, charities and sporting initiatives in the region, and look forward to continuing to help these inspirational people and organisations where we can”.
