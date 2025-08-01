MARK Johns has been elected to Saltash Town Council, filling the final vacant seat in the Tamar Ward following the by-election on Thursday (Jul 31).
The Reform UK member was one of seven candidates vying for the position. He secured 234 votes, narrowly beating James Virgo, who received 186 votes, and Beverly Gordon, who came third with 136. The remaining candidates were Matthew Bullock (53), John Steers (130), Stephen Suter (90) and John Tredinnick-Rowe (18).
The seat became vacant following the resignation of Sheila Lennox-Boyd, a long-serving councillor on both town and county councils. Johns’ election now restores full representation for the Tamar Ward.
The by-election follows the recent co-option of Alice Ashburn, Gordon McCaw and Peter Noland, who were appointed to fill other council vacancies earlier this summer.
