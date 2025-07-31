A TRAIL between Polzeath and Port Quin has been named as the most highly-rated wildflower walk in the UK.
Pentire Headland walk has topped the list with the highest average rating of 4.9 stars on AllTrails and five stars on Tripadvisor.
It states the designated site of specific scientific interest (SSSI) is a “botanical wonder,” with the chance to see fields exploding with red poppies and yellow corn marigolds along the way, as well as blue squill, thrift, and many other wildflower species.
Another trail in Cornwall, Chapel Porth to St Agnes via South West Coastal Path, rounds off the top twenty.
Sandra Varley, Head of Flying Flowers, said: “In the busier summer months, you probably won’t have a trail entirely to yourself, but choosing lesser-reviewed, highly-rated routes gives you a better chance of enjoying wildflower walks with fewer crowds.
“Wildflower enthusiasts will have the best experience visiting floral trails between April and August, as this tends to be the peak time for botanicals to bloom, improving chances of seeing a wide array of wildflowers.
“If you’re planning to explore some of the UK’s beautiful wildflower trails, iPhones have a great built in feature for identifying plants, all you have to do is take a picture and scroll up on the image to its details, and you’ll get an instant wildflower ID.
