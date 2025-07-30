A HISTORIC town clock is set to be ‘frozen in time’ for the foreseeable future after the failure of an original component hailing from the 19th-century.
Wadebridge Town Council says that with the part of the clock, which adjoins the town hall, being historic in origin and not commercially available to purchase due to its age and unique design, it requires a program of conservation works.
The council has said that with it being committed to a conservation first approach to the historic clock, it will be engaging the services of specialist horologists to carefully repair or recreate the failed component in a manner which is sympathetic to its heritage.
Wadebridge Town Hall was constructed in 1888 in a Gothic Revival style and was the initiative of the local lord of the manor of the time, Sir Paul Molesworth of Pencarrow who wished for the town to have an entertainment venue.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Town Council, in announcing the works said: “Wadebridge Town Council would like to inform parishioners that an original component of the town’s historic tower clock, dating back to the 1800s, has recently developed a fault and now requires repair. This part is not something that can be purchased "off the shelf" due to its age and unique design.
“However, even if replacement parts were commercially available, the council is committed to taking a conservation-first approach. This means we aim to preserve the original craftsmanship, materials, and historical integrity of the clock wherever possible. Specialist horologists (clockmakers) will be involved in carefully repairing or recreating the component in a manner that is sympathetic to the clock’s heritage.
“We understand the clock is an important symbol in the town’s history and appreciate your support as we work to preserve it for future generations. Thank you for your understanding and continued pride in Wadebridge’s heritage.”
