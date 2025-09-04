A JET-SKI user has been issued with a warning by the police after disturbing a pod of dolphins in St Austell Bay.
Police said they acted after receiving reports that a man had used his jet-ski to deliberately approach the dolphins and had also encouraged others to do the same.
A spokesperson for St Austell Police said: “The neighbourhood team have issued an individual from the St Austell area with a Community Protection Warning (CPW) following information about an incident in June where it was suspected that he used a jet-ski to disturb, and encouraged others to disturb, dolphins swimming in St Austell Bay.
“The CPW sets out a number of conditions which the individual has to adhere to. Any breach of the conditions is an offence under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 1984 which may result in prosecution.
“It is also an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to intentionally and recklessly disturb dolphins, porpoises, whales and basking sharks.”
The Community Protection Warning includes the requirement to not follow or pursue any marine wildlife in any watercraft.
Sergeant Martin Easter said: “We’re lucky to have a vast amount of wildlife across the bays in Cornwall. Whilst sightings of these animals are exciting, it’s important we respect their space.
"In this case, the individual had no regard for the dolphins or how his deliberate behaviour could cause a disturbance, even hailing for more people to come over and join him in doing so.”
Sgt Easter added: “Our ask is that people enjoy our waters, but to make sure they do so safely and responsibly."
Under the marine and coastal wildlife code, if you spot marine mammals while in the sea, try to stay at least 100 metres (330 feet) away. If this is not possible, you should leave as much space as you can.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.