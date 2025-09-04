THE National Trust’s historic Cotehele estate in Cornwall is celebrating an unexpectedly early and abundant apple harvest this year, with thousands of apples ripening weeks ahead of schedule.
In response to the surprise bounty, the historic Tudor estate is inviting visitors to join an extra Apple Picking Weekend on Saturday and Sunday (September 6-7), giving everyone the chance to help gather the harvest before the official Apple Weekender festival.
Set in the Tamar Valley, Cotehele’s orchards benefit from the region’s unique microclimate, nurturing dozens of rare and historic Westcountry apple varieties. Visitors will be able to explore the Mother Orchard, pick apples straight from the trees, and take them home to enjoy – whether for eating fresh, juicing, or baking into autumn pies and crumbles.
Emma Whitworth, Senior Visitor Experience Officer at Cotehele, highlighted the significance of the event.
“It’s such a special time of year when visitors can use all of their senses to connect with local heritage and create lasting memories,” she said. “Sharing the bounty of the harvest, thinking about recipes to cook together, and enjoying time as families is wholesome and traditional in the very best way. Celebrating the apple harvest marks the end of summer in the Tamar Valley, and we’re delighted to welcome everyone to be part of it.”
The early crop is largely attributed to one of the hottest years on record, which followed a bountiful blossom season.
David Bouch, Cotehele’s Head Gardener, explained: “This has been an extraordinary year for our orchards. The apples have ripened unseasonably early, so we decided to host an extra weekend of apple picking. We didn’t want any of this wonderful harvest to go to waste, and now visitors can help us bring it in.”
The Apple Picking Weekend will run from 10am to 5pm on September 6-7. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own bags or purchase one on site (£3 for paper, £5 for reusable), with suggested donations going directly to support the garden team and care for the orchards for future generations.
Following this, Cotehele’s annual Apple Weekender festival will take place on September 13-14, offering a lively celebration of the season. The event will include tastings of rare and historic apple varieties, the first sampling of Cotehele’s new floral cider, orchard and meadow tours, family activities, and expert talks from gardeners and orchard volunteers. Normal admission applies, with free entry for National Trust members.
The National Trust encourages everyone to experience this immersive autumn celebration and connect with the estate’s historic orchards. Whether picking your own apples or enjoying the festive activities of Apple Weekender, Cotehele offers a quintessential taste of Cornish heritage and the beauty of the Tamar Valley in harvest season.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.