A SECOND motorcyclist has died in an accident in the Clay Country in the space of a week.
The rider, a man in his 30s from the St Austell area, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision.
The accident involving the rider’s Triumph motorcycle and an Omoda car on Victoria Road, Roche, happened at around 9pm on Thursday, September 4.
The earlier fatal accident occurred on August 29, when an 18-year-old rider from St Austell died in a collision at Bugle.
The day before that a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision on Poltair Road in St Austell.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the fatal collision at Roche. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting 50250230650.
