POLICE are appealing for witnesses and footage following a collision in St Austell in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said, on Monday, September 1: “Officers were called to Poltair Road at around 12.55pm on Thursday, August 28, following a collision involving a white Mercedes A180 car and an orange and black Honda CBR500 motorcycle.
“As a result of the collision, the motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He remains in hospital undergoing treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
“Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has relevant dash-cam footage is asked to call 101 or visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website, www.devon-cornwall.police.uk, quoting 50250224034.”
