A BRAND-new community garden is being planned for Callington – and locals are being asked to play a central role in its design.
Residents are invited to a Community Garden Design Workshop at Callington Town Hall on Friday, September 12, running from 6.30pm to 9pm.
The free event will give people the chance to share ideas, sketch visions, as well as discuss how the new green space can best serve the community.
The project is being supported by Cornwall Resources Ltd, which has pledged £10,000 to bring the 2,500m² garden to life. The company says the aim is to create a welcoming, inclusive space where people of all ages can gather, relax and connect with nature.
A spokesperson for CRL said: “We want this garden to reflect your priorities and interests – and provide a nurturing space to bring the whole community together.”
Organisers believe community involvement is vital to ensure the garden reflects the needs and aspirations of the town. Suggestions could range from growing areas and wildlife-friendly planting to social spaces, seating and features designed for children and families.
As a former allotment, 50 per cent of the space must be dedicated to producing edible produce or flowers.
The spokesperson added: “Callington Town Council wish to dedicate raised beds to any community groups who would like to grow their own produce – and are excited to encourage further discussion about how best to use the remaining space.”
Residents keen to attend can sign up by scanning the QR code featured on posters around the town or by emailing CRL’s Sustainability Manager, Emily Widdecombe at [email protected].
Community gardens are increasingly popular across Cornwall, offering health and wellbeing benefits as well as opportunities for volunteering and learning. The workshop promises to be a lively and creative evening – one that could mark the beginning of a lasting legacy for the town.
