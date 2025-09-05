St. Breward Church has announced its bi-annual Flower Festival from September 5 to September 7, which will be a celebration of community, creativity, nature and creation, to raise funds towards the church’s insurance costs.
This year’s festival celebrates the inspiring theme of ‘Nature and Creation’, promising to transform this historic parish church into a vibrant tapestry of colour, fragrance, and creativity.
Event organisers say that visitors can experience the wonders of both handmade crafts from patchwork quilts, woodturning, to knitted and fresh floral displays, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the beauty and diversity of the natural world and human imagination.
There will also be the unveiling of the handmade Flower Garland, that is over 350 metres (383 yards / 1,148 feet), with over 2,900 knitted and crocheted flowers that will adorn the roof, columns and Village Hall, that will be selling refreshments throughout the festival.
Refreshments will be available, from light lunches to coffee and cake in the Village Hall.
The Flower Festival will be open to the public at St. Breward Church, Churchtown, St. Breward, Bodmin, Cornwall, PL30 4PP, with the following opening times:
Friday, September 5, Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7 between 10.00am – 5.00pm.
There will also be an additional event on Sunday, September 7 with a Hymns of Praise at 6.30pm.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Admission to the festival is free, but donations towards the Church Insurance are very warmly welcomed. Parking is available at the village hall, and on the road to the side of the church and opposite the Old Inn. We kindly ask that visitors refrain from parking in the pub’s carpark. The church is accessible for visitors with disabilities.
“Do not miss the chance to be part of this enchanting event and to witness the church transformed in a spectacular display of colour, fragrance, and artistry — all inspired by the theme of ‘Nature and Creation’. Let us bloom together this September at St. Breward Church — where tradition flourishes, creativity blossoms, and the wonders of nature and creation are celebrated by all.”
