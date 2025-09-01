ASSAULT
COLIN WHEELER, 30, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at Treliske Hospital on 25 August. He will be sentenced on 3 October.
HARRY BRAY, 37, of Bospolvans Road, St Columb pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and a woman and damaging an electrical meter box at an address in Bospolvans Road, St Columb and damaging a TV, bin and plant pot at another address in Bospolvans Road on 25 February and guilty to damaging a bin, cooker, doors, light switch, remote control and window and using threatening behaviour at an address in Bospolvans Road on 25 August. He was remanded in custody because of the nature and seriousness of the offence and because he had broken bail conditions. His case was adjourned until 16 September.
LEE LOVETT, 40, of Cannamanning Road, Penwithick pleaded not guilty to strangling a woman and doing an act that affected her ability to breathe, which constituted battery, in London on 20 July. He is also charged with assaulting her. He was sent to Truro Crown Court for trial by jury and remanded in custody. His case was listed for 23 September.
PAUL PAJOR, 52, of Cuddra Road, St Austell changed his plea to guilty on charges of assaulting two men at Lidl in St Austell, assaulting a police officer at Cuddra Road and using threatening behaviour and assaulting a man on Daniels Lane, St Austell on 31 August. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation, fined £750 and has to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.
NEVILLE BLAIR, 55, of Slades Road, St Austell who was facing two charges of assaulting police on 22 May has had both charges discontinued.
KWADWO OKOFO-BOAMPONG, 35, of South Ockendon pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at an address in Bodmin on 19 and 22 August. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 2 September.
LEVI TOMS, 52, of Fore Street, Probus pleaded guilty to assaulting two men on 12 March, assaulting a man on 26 March and assaulting a woman by spitting on 1 April – all the offences took place at Bodmin Hospital. He was made subject to a community order to refrain from drugs for six months and to pay £200 compensation to two victims, £100 to another victim and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL GEORGE, 58, of NFA, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting two men and dangerous driving at Tencreek Caravan Park in Looe, possessing 4.568g of cannabis at Stocks Lane, Liskeard on 7 August and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence. His case was listed for 26 September.
JAKE MCKAY, 33, of St Stephens Road, Saltash was found guilty of assaulting a woman at The Railway Inn in Saltash on 14 October. He was given a 26-week prison sentence because of his failure to comply with a pre-sentence drug testing order, the offence was committed whilst he was on a community order, he was in drink, his victim was serving the public and he has a long history of violent offending and breaching community orders. The prison sentence was suspended for 18 months and he was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until August 2028 and an exclusion order bans him from The Railway Inn for 18 months. He has to pay £620 costs.
DARREN HILL, 29, of Birmingham has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man in Launceston in February 2024 occasioning him actual bodily harm. His case is listed for 26 September.
HARASSMENT
GERALD VENNER, 39, of Albert Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with breaching a restraining order made by Truro Crown Court on 9 May prohibiting him from contacting a woman. He was found with her at an address in Bugle on 24 August. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 30 September.
SEX OFFENCES
JOHN STEVEN JONES, 43, of Graham Avenue, St Austell has been committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child (a decoy) in November 2021. He requested explicit images, encouraged masturbation and sent images of his genitals.
PAUL BENDELOW, 39, of Trewin House, Sheviock, Torpoint has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to answer numerous sexual charges which he has pleaded not guilty to. They include four charges of raping a girl aged under 13.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PAUL BLACK, 52, of Elliot Road, St Austell admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Truro magistrates on 31 July by having contact with a woman he was banned from contacting and going to an address in St Austell on 27 August. He was fined £50.
IAN CLARKE, 57, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 28 August not to threaten or contact a woman or go to a caravan on Minorca Lane, Bugle.
CHRISTOPHER HEWSON, 66, of St Stephens Road, Sticker was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 28 August not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Foxhole.
MATTHEW BROWN, 49, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 27 August not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Marhamchurch.
DRUG DEALER
ZOLTAN MACSINGO, 55, of NFA, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with supplying cocaine in Newquay between 20 and 28 August and on 27 August at Newquay possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 30 September.
INDECENT COMMUNICATIONS
DREW EDWARDS, 28, of Estuary View, Newquay was sentenced to three months in prison at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to, between October 2022 and October 2023, sending a woman an electronic communication, which was threatening and indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm and not guilty to stalking involving fear of violence when he was alleged to have repeatedly attended her house, shouted abuse and threatened violence, attended her place of work and followed her home. These charges will remain on file.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
ALBERT HAINES, 44, of Edgcumbe Road, Roche pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a man at Clayhidon in Devon on 23 August. He is also charged with breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman in Clayhidon whom he was prohibited from contacting by a restraining order made by Truro magistrates on 12 August. He was remanded in custody and was due back in court yesterday (2 September).
THEFT
DANNEKA ANNETTS, 38, of Slades Road, St Austell has been given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after she breached a community order by failing to turn up to appointments. The order was made by magistrates in May when she was convicted of stealing a bum bag from St Austell bus and railway station, damaging a fire door and stealing alcohol from Tesco in St Austell, stealing food from Farmfoods in St Austell, groceries from the Co-op in Liskeard and from the Co-op in Par and using a bank card belonging to someone else, intending to commit fraud.
DARREN TOMKISS, 46, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin has been remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to stealing four cans of Special Brew from Bodmin Convenience Store on 18 July, stealing a bottle of Jack Daniels from Sainsburys in Bodmin on 18 July and items unknown from Boots in Bodmin on 24 April and 22 August. He was refused bail because he had failed to surrender to court, his previous record and his character. He was due to appear by video link on 2 September.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
EMMA MORCOM, 52, of Plosh Farm, High Street, St Austell was found not guilty of damaging a caravan at St Austell on 4 July 2024.
JO COATES, 30, of Carnglaze Close, Liskeard pleaded guilty to criminal damage at a property in Samuel Bone Close, Liskeard on 3 August. The case was adjourned until 31 October for sentence and bail conditions were set prohibiting Coates from entering Samuel Bone Close and from contacting a woman.
DRUNK AND DISORDERLY
SOPHIE ASHWOOD, 20, of Honey Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on The Quay, East Looe on 10 August. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVING WHILST DISQUALIFIED
DOMINIC TURNER, 30, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Cooksland Road, Bodmin on 22 August. He was sent to prison for 18 weeks because of his flagrant disregard for court orders, banned from driving for 26 months and seven days and ordered to pay £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
WARREN BOOKER, 53, of Henver Road, Newquay has been banned from driving for 22 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis when being investigated for an offence. The ban will be reduced by 22 weeks if he completes a course, he was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
KATIEMARIE PHELPS, 35, of Nor Manor, Higher Trencreek has been fined £2000 and banned from driving for three years after she was convicted of driving on the A30 in January with 263 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, driving on Red Lion Lane, Exeter on 15 February with seven micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood and driving on West Road, Newquay on 27 February with 4.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood. She has to pay a £800 surcharge and £85 costs.
JOHN WILLIAMS, 39, of Goonbarrow Meadow, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving on Bodmin Road, St Austell on 12 January with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
SVETLIN YORDANOV, 44, of Fore Street, Callington pleaded guilty to driving on New Road, Callington on 11 August with 131 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was given an interim disqualification and will be sentenced on 31 October.
AARON HOPE-EVANS, 40, of The Close, Sunnyside Meadow, Camelford pleaded guilty to driving in Hampshire with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and to driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months and must do 80 hours unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
