JAKE MCKAY, 33, of St Stephens Road, Saltash was found guilty of assaulting a woman at The Railway Inn in Saltash on 14 October. He was given a 26-week prison sentence because of his failure to comply with a pre-sentence drug testing order, the offence was committed whilst he was on a community order, he was in drink, his victim was serving the public and he has a long history of violent offending and breaching community orders. The prison sentence was suspended for 18 months and he was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until August 2028 and an exclusion order bans him from The Railway Inn for 18 months. He has to pay £620 costs.