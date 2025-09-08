The Looe Neighbourhood Team will be at Looe Library & Community Hub on Thursday, September 18, between 10am and 11am, offering an opportunity for people to raise concerns, ask questions and learn more about local policing.
Officers say the informal session is open to everyone and is designed to strengthen links between the police and the community. Residents can discuss any issues affecting them, from neighbourhood safety to local crime prevention, or simply stop by for a chat.
A spokesperson said: “Your neighbourhood team is here to listen and support. Anyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you there.”
