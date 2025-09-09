Additional foot patrols are being provided in Bodmin as part of a £1.3-million crime prevention project.
The town is one of two new areas to be included in the ‘Hotspot’ policing scheme for Devon and Cornwall, which aims to prevent incidents of antisocial behaviour (ASB) and violent crime.
The project, which sees police officers, PCSOs and street marshals conduct visible patrols in problem areas, has received £1-million funding from the Home Office for 2025/26.
On top of this, a further £300,000 funding has been provided by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Hotspot policing is a proven methodology for reducing crime by targeting resources and activities in hotspots, which are determined using crime data.
The scheme involves increasing visible patrols to deter offenders from taking advantage of opportunities to commit crime. A uniformed presence also helps reassure members of the public in areas where they may feel more vulnerable.
Chief inspector Dominic Nicholls, who oversees the project at Devon and Cornwall Police, said he is delighted to see the project extended, adding: “Hotspot policing was introduced across Devon and Cornwall last year and we have already seen positive results.
“Focusing highly visible police and street marshal patrols in areas of high levels of violence and ASB has been effective in both preventing crime and making people feel safer.
“I am really pleased that the force has received further funding this year and adopted two new hotspots as a result. This provides the opportunity to build on the early success of hotspot policing and ensure that the public continue to see more police on the streets.”
Inspector Adam Stonehill of the Bodmin Local Policing Team said: “I am really pleased that Bodmin has been provided this extra funding and attention to tackle anti-social behaviour in our community.
“It has been a significant priority for us for some time, and this added investment leading to targeted patrols will really look to get to the roots of the problems, and hopefully resolve them and prevent reoccurrence.
“The team are looking forward to this provision and incentive to see how we can continue to work with our partners and community members to make the town an overall better place.”
Councillor Jeremy Cooper, chair of the policy and resources committee, said: “It’s encouraging to see Bodmin included in this initiative. Additional funding for patrols aligns with the efforts consistently made by Bodmin Town Council (BTC) members commitment to addressing ongoing issues highlighted by residents.
“The focus on reducing crime fits with BTC's efforts to promote community wellbeing and safety. Collaborative working between the police, BTC, and other agencies plays an important role in supporting safer communities, and we welcome the joint approach being taken.”
Councillor Andy Coppin said: “This is a great example of listening to community concerns and taking action. Residents deserve to feel safe, and by investing in visibility and prevention, this scheme addresses the issue head-on.
“I’m proud to support any initiative that helps create a safer, more supportive Bodmin for everyone.”
